F1 News: Max Verstappen on Chinese GP Pole Position - 'Very Happy to Drive in the Dry'
Max Verstappen reflected on clinching the pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix, expressing his pleasure in the dry conditions. His teammate, Sergio Perez, secured a spot right beside him, completing a front-row lockout for Red Bull Racing.
The Red Bull Racing star continued his dominant form, leading the qualifying session with an impressive pace that left his rivals trailing. His teammate, Sergio Perez, will start the race from second place, proving the sheer dominance of Red Bull in this season's championship.
The third position on the grid was clinched by Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, who also delivered a strong performance.
Reflecting on the qualifying session, Verstappen shared his thoughts on the car's performance which had been fine-tuned following insights from the Sprint race.
"After the Sprint race, it gave us a few more ideas for the car and I think the car worked even better in Qualifying," he commented during his post-qualifying interview.
"Definitely very happy with how the whole of Qualifying went. The car was really nice to drive and also in Q3, that final lap felt pretty decent.
"I'm also very happy to drive here in the dry. The conditions were pretty good, so it was a lot of fun."
Further down the field, Lewis Hamilton faced unexpected challenges, as he could only manage the 18th position, an unusual spot for the seven-time World Champion. This could potentially lead to an aggressive race strategy from Mercedes, as they attempt to salvage points.
Verstappen's pole position rounds off a successful day for the driver after he also celebrated a Sprint Race victory.