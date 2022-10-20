F1 News: Max Verstappen on Red Bull's budget cap saga - "They try to slow us down in any way possible"

Max Verstappen has given his thoughts on the main controversy dominating F1's headlines - this being Red Bull's breach of the budget cap.

The FIA released its analysis of the 2021 financial regulations last week, confirming speculation that Red Bull breached the cost cap. Red Bull's transgression was categorised as a "procedural and minor overspend".

Red Bull swiftly released a statement in response to this development, emphasising that the team's 2021 submission "was below the budget cap limit", explaining that "all options available" will be considered moving forward.

In this context, Red Bull goes into this weekend's American GP amidst reports suggesting the FIA has offered what is being vaguely described as an "accepted breach agreement" to Red Bull.

Considering Red Bull's current stance (at least publically) is that they did not overspend on the cap, it remains unclear what their next course of action will be.

The team is expected to make a statement on the situation in a press conference tomorrow.

Speaking in an interview with Sky F1 in the media pen, Verstappen was asked to comment on the budget cap situation:

"I mean, nothing has been confirmed yet. But as a team, we know what we have to deal with. And I think we were very clear on what we think was correct.

"So that's why it's still ongoing, and at the end of the day, it's also not my job. It's between the team and the FIA.

The Dutchman was then pressed on the reactions of rival teams, with some questioning Red Bull's operations in the last two years:

"I think it's mainly because, of course, we have been doing well. They try to slow us down in any way possible.

"But at the end of the day, that's how F1 works as well. Everyone is, at the end of the day, a bit hypocritical. I'm fine with that. "

It would be unrealistic for Verstappen to make a statement undermining or criticising his own team, especially since this subject is well beyond his prerogative as a driver.

With that said, the consequences of Red Bull's overspending could have a detrimental impact on Verstappen.

The FIA seems unlikely to detect points from last year's drivers' championship, though one of the potential punishments Red Bull could face is restricted development for 2023.

Then again, given this is uncharted territory, it is best to wait for the FIA's eventual determination on the matter.