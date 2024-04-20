F1 News: Max Verstappen Opens Up on China Sprint Difficulties
Max Verstappen faced early challenges but ultimately triumphed in the Sprint Race at the Chinese Grand Prix. Changing wind conditions and battery issues briefly hampered his performance.
The Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race saw its fair share of excitement and challenges, particularly for Red Bull's Max Verstappen who overcame initial difficulties to claim victory. Starting behind the leading pack, Verstappen quickly made his presence felt on the track, despite dealing with some concerning battery issues early on.
As the race commenced, Lewis Hamilton seized the initial lead, passing Lando Norris who had a mishap that pushed him down to seventh when he ran wide on the 270-degree corner at the beginning of the lap. Meanwhile, Verstappen was grappling with a low battery reserve which compromised his car's performance. His race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, was quick to advise a strategic switch to "Mode 8," aiming to rectify the issue.
"The first few laps were hectic! The wind is changing a lot which makes it difficult to drive. [Battery issues] were only the first few laps, once we sorted it out we were okay," Verstappen later described his early race challenges.
After resolving the power issue, Verstappen showcased his skills and potency of the Red Bull RB20. By the sixth lap, he had begun to close in on Fernando Alonso. Using the powerful DRS to his advantage, he made a decisive move past Alonso on the seventh lap to take second place. Shortly afterwards, he closed the gap to Hamilton when the 7-time champion understeered and lost time going wide at the hairpin.
Once in front, Verstappen didn't look back. He meticulously built a nearly 13-second gap over Hamilton, who managed to hold onto second place despite his difficulties. Behind them, the battle for third was heating up. Sergio Perez found himself locked in a DRS train, struggling to find the traction he needed. Nonetheless, he eventually seized the P3, completing a successful day for Red Bull.