F1 News: Max Verstappen Raises Red Bull Performance Concerns As Ferrari And McLaren Catch Up
Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula 1 champion, has voiced concerns about the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, suggesting it may not play to his team’s strengths. Recently finishing sixth at Monaco, Verstappen and his team, Red Bull Racing, are facing a season that starkly contrasts their previous dominance.
The Canadian Grand Prix faces a notable variable this year with a newly laid track surface, which Verstappen believes could introduce unexpected challenges. He commented to the media after the Monaco Grand Prix, as quoted by GP Blog:
"Yes, I mean, we have to wait and see. New surface as well, I think that might always give you some surprises. But it's probably also not going to be our strongest weekend because of that. But probably a little bit better than here.."
Over the last two years, Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have experienced a level of success that is hard to maintain, something that Verstappen himself acknowledges. The three-time champion continued:
"Well, I knew that it was never going to be like last year. To have a season like that is quite rare."
Despite this dip in form, Verstappen remains unfazed by the fluctuations in championship standings, choosing instead to focus broadly on the season.
"But also, I don't really think about championship position or whatever. There are so many races left. Some races are a bit better for us. Some are probably a bit worse for us. At the end of the day, it all works out."
As Verstappen and his team prepare for the race in Canada with a nearly two-week gap following Monaco, his stance remains one of cautious optimism. Verstappen crossed the line in Monaco in sixth position, whereas, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was involved in a big Lap 1 crash which ended his race. Verstappen currently maintains his lead in the Drivers' Standings with 169 points, 31 points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. However, Perez saw his position in the standings go from third to fifth with 107 points.