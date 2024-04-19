F1 News: Max Verstappen Reveals Chinese Sprint Qualifying Struggles – 'Like Driving on Ice'
Max Verstappen faced significant challenges during sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit, likening his experience to "driving on ice." Complicated by slippery conditions, multiple drivers, including Verstappen, had lap times deleted, adding to the session's drama.
As the Formula 1 weekend unfolded under the rainy Shanghai sky, the sprint qualifying for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix presented a dramatic and slippery track that severely tested the mettle of even the most seasoned drivers.
Lando Norris achieved pole position for McLaren with Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes closely behind, and Fernando Alonso securing the third slot. Red Bull’s Verstappen, who has been enjoying a long streak of dominance in the sport, will start the Sprint Race from fourth position on the grid. The three-time champion reflected on his struggles during the session to Sky Sports F1:
"It was incredibly slippery.
"I just struggled a lot to get the temperature in the tyres so that's why it was very difficult to keep the car on track. It never really switched on for me, it was like driving on ice.
"That's why it's also quite deserved where we are in qualifying, it just wasn't really working for me in the wet. Even though in the dry I think we look quite good, so I'm of course quite happy with that."
The Dutchman’s troubles were illustrative of the session's challenges, with aquaplaning a common problem, evidenced when Charles Leclerc spun off at Turn 9, narrowly avoiding a large amount of damage. Verstappen himself didn’t escape unscathed; his car ran off the track causing the Stewards to delete some of his lap times due to the breach of track limits in the tricky conditions.
Verstappen also discussed the strategic implications for the upcoming sprint race. Highlighting the grip differential on the starting grid, he expressed concerns about the inside line’s lower grip due to painted sections of the tarmac.
"It's not ideal to start on the inside here, there's a lot lower grip left to right with this painted stuff on the tarmac, so we have to try and have the best start possible.
"Then I think it's going to be quite a long stint on one set of tyres in the Sprint, but that makes it quite interesting I think."