F1 News: Max Verstappen wins the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen claimed the final race victory of the season in Abu Dhabi, controlling the race from start to finish in Yas Marina. 

The Dutchman finished ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who clinched second place in the standings ahead of Sergio Perez by making a bold strategy call. 

All eyes were on Sebastian Vettel, who competed in his final race in Formula 1. 

The Four-time World Champion showed exceptional pace throughout, but a strategic oversight from Aston Martin left him exposed on old tyres. 

Vettel still claimed an important point for Aston Martin in what was an emotional race for millions of fans across the globe.

Vettel finished the race without Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, the two men who defined much of his career. 

Alonso was again forced to retire with reliability issues, whilst Hamilton suffered his first and only car-related DNF of 2022. 

Despite this, Alpine clinched 4th in the standings ahead of McLaren. 

McLaren scored good points with both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who was emotional as he crossed the line for the last time at the papaya squad. 

Ricciardo's departure - much like that of Vettel's - will be a significant loss to the sport. 

In any case, the Abu Dhabi GP concluded the 2022 season and marks the beginning of the winter break. 

