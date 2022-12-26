Skip to main content
F1 News: McLaren CEO Zak Brown declares Palou and O'Ward as drivers with "F1 potential"

Zak Brown is very impressed by Palou and O'Ward.

Zak Brown is pleased with the roster of drivers McLaren has assembled, describing Alex Palou and Patricio O'Ward as drivers with the potential to race in Formula 1.

The McLaren CEO has stressed the importance of giving McLaren's most promising drivers the opportunity to compete in Free Practice sessions. 

Whilst this necessity comes from F1's now mandating teams to give at least two rookie drivers a chance to drive in Free Practice 1, Zak Brown emphasises that McLaren doesn't want these opportunities to be wasted. 

O'Ward and Palou were both impressive when they took their turn behind the wheel of the MCL36, with Alex Palou's long-run pace in COTA proving especially competitive.

It would be a stretch to suggest that any of McLaren's IndyCar talent is likely to join Formula 1 in the immediate future, especially with the young Oscar Piastri's arrival. 

Still, given the unpredictability of the driver market, the likes of Palou and O'Ward can put themselves in a position to capitalise on any opportunities that may arise.

As quoted by es.motorsport.com, Zak Brown discussed McLaren's observations of Palou and O'Ward in F1 machinery:

"We have the opportunity to complete two FP1 sessions each year with two rookie drivers, and we want to take advantage of it with drivers who have the potential to reach F1.

"We also need drivers who can help us during the race weekend. You never know what will happen and what you'll need further down the line.

"We have people like Pato, who has won races with McLaren, and Ale Palou, who has won the [IndyCar] Championship. 

"I think Alex has done a great job in the Free Practice session he's done with us...

"We think these two drivers in the McLaren family have huge potential."

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both committed to McLaren with long-term contracts, so there is no obvious opportunity for change in McLaren's F1 lineup. 

With that said, Palou and O'Ward's track time in F1 last year - however small - is evidence of the growing calibre of drivers the IndyCar series is nurturing. 

