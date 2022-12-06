F1 News: McLaren confident they can deliver Lando Norris "a winning car"

McLaren's CEO Zak Brown is confident that the Woking squad can produce a race-winning car in the foreseeable future, as Lando Norris aims to fight higher up the grid.

Norris has secured a long-term contract to continue racing at McLaren, but this does not mean the 23-year-old will be satisfied with competing in the midfield pack.

The British team has invested significantly in improving its development facilities, but various factors have delayed McLaren's plans to introduce its new wind tunnel.

It would be a stretch to dismiss McLaren's chances of climbing up the grid due to these delays, but they certainly highlight the significant struggles the team must overcome.

Speaking to the media, Zak Brown emphasised his confidence that the team can deliver race-winning machinery in the foreseeable future:

"I'm convinced we're going to give him a winning car. We have a long-term contract with him, and I think he feels very comfortable...

"He knows the journey. He's brought into the journey that we're on.

"It is too early to be worried about [Norris leaving]."

Perhaps Brown is correct to downplay Norris' chances of leaving the team, considering he just signed a multi-year deal with the team.

However, it should not be overlooked that Norris has already spent four years at McLaren and is now an established driver on the grid.

Irrespective of whether he can compete against the likes of Verstappen and Leclerc, Norris will be eager to fight for race wins.

Earlier this year, he admitted to having brief contract talks with Red Bull - only to eventually sign a new deal with McLaren.

This clearly indicates Norris' commitment to the team, although some more sceptical observers would argue that the prospect of facing off against Verstappen is a greater deterrent.

Regardless, 2023 will allow McLaren to demonstrate they can become a serious threat moving forward.