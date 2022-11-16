F1 News: McLaren unveils special livery ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren has unveiled a new livery to end the season in Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit.

The livery is from a collaboration between one of McLaren's sponsors - Vuse - to help promote the team's #DrivenByChange campaign.

McLaren has already sported several different liveries in the last few seasons, boasting new designs to celebrate partnerships and sponsorship agreements.

Anna Tangles, the artist responsible for the design, has discussed her experiences working on the project:

"As a lifelong F1 fan, I never believed that I would one day have my artwork showcased at a Grand Prix - and it's all thanks to Driven by Change.

"I dedicate my spare time to training and encouraging other artists, particularly other Middle Eastern female creatives, to embrace their passion and skills.

"And so it's a privilege to be a part of a community that supports the same ambition of empowering underrepresented artists in this way."