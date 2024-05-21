F1 News: McLaren Unveils Striking Ayrton Senna Livery for Monaco Grand Prix
McLaren has introduced a special Ayrton Senna-inspired livery for the Monaco Grand Prix, marking the 30th anniversary of the legend's passing.
On the 30th anniversary of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna’s death, the Woking-based squad is paying homage with a bespoke livery at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix. The new livery features a design inspired by Senna's iconic yellow, green, and blue helmet.
Senna’s association with McLaren and the Monaco Grand Prix is nothing short of legendary. His unparalleled skill navigating the tight corners and narrow streets of Monaco earned him a record six wins, with an impressive streak of five consecutive victories from 1989 to 1993.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown commented on the collaboration in a press release:
“The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery. Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver. His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.
“It’s great to collaborate on the 'McLaren SENNA presented by OKX' campaign with Senna Brand, in partnership with Official Presenting Partner OKX and alongside our colleagues in McLaren Automotive. With it being the thirtieth anniversary of his passing, the team are choosing to recognise and celebrate his life at one of his favourite and most successful places to race, Monaco. We look forward to racing in this vibrant and beautiful livery this weekend.”
Bianca Senna, CEO of the Senna Brand, stated:
"It’s an honour to recognise Ayrton through these liveries in collaboration with both McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive. It's a fantastic way to celebrate his life and legacy through his iconic colours on both cars. McLaren meant a lot to him, and together they achieved a lot of success, much of which he is still remembered for today by so many. It will be special to see it race the streets of Monaco, a circuit which gave him so much joy and many triumphs."