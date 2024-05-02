F1 News: Mercedes CEO Addresses Max Verstappen Signing Rumors
Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff recently dismissed the circulating rumors regarding a potential signing of three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen. He stressed the importance of privacy and criticized the public speculation surrounding team discussions.
Speculation has been high surrounding a potential move for Max Verstappen from Red Bull to Mercedes in 2025 to replace seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Adding fuel to the rumors recently were reports of a meeting taking place between the driver, his management, and Wolff after the Miami Grand Prix.
Addressing the comments, Wolff explained to Reuters, as quoted by MotorsportWeek:
“No, that’s one of the rumours.
“People make up meetings, make up what’s happening with the drivers but these things should be behind closed doors and everything that’s been out there was not really the right thing.”
The racing community has long been a breeding ground for rumors, especially regarding driver contracts and team changes. In this instance, the speculation was further fueled by the approaching end of Lewis Hamilton's tenure at Mercedes and his planned move to Ferrari by the end of 2024. With a seat potentially opening, the connection between Verstappen and Mercedes seemed plausible to enthusiasts and analysts alike.
Further complicating the F1 narrative is the scheduled departure of Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s chief technical officer, in 2025. Newey, a pivotal figure in designing the cars that carried Verstappen to numerous victories, also found himself at the center of transfer rumors. Wolff commented on this as well, maintaining his position of detached curiosity.
“Adrian Newey is an iconic engineer in Formula One with a great track record and again, also there are so many people talking about what he eventually might do and whether he leaves Red Bull or not.
“I’m just looking at it like a fan and watching that space.”
In the meantime, Mercedes continues to navigate a challenging season, with the team currently ranking fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, behind leaders Red Bull and third-place McLaren. The team is hopeful that an upcoming upgrade package, set to debut at the Miami Grand Prix, will rejuvenate their performance.
“We don’t really know what to expect because it’s been a tricky season so far. Let’s see what the stopwatch says,” Wolff remarked.