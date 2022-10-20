Skip to main content
F1 News: Mercedes focus on 2023 development with American GP upgrades

Mercedes introduces important upgrades to COTA.

Mercedes is introducing a series of upgrades for the American GP, which team principal Toto Wolff has explained will help to guide development for the 2023 season. 

It is no secret that Mercedes has fallen short of its objectives this season, yet to secure a race win after 18 rounds and almost certain to finish third in the constructors. 

The Silver Arrows is on track to complete its first season without race victory since 2011, owing to the lack of pace and unpredictable nature of this year's W13. 

Looking to the American GP this weekend, Mercedes has brought its final upgrade package of the season, which Toto Wolff says will help the team in its understanding of the 2023 car:

"The double-header in Singapore and Japan was a frustrating one for the team, as we didn't put ourselves in the clean air we needed to maximise the race pace of the car.

"We want to end this season strongly, and the results of the last two races only make us more determined to do so. 

"We need to use the limited track available to make strides forward for this season and generate as much learning as we can in the development race for 2023 - those aims are one and the same. 

"Our final update package of the year will be brought to Austin. It won't drastically change our fortunes, but we're hopeful it will bring us a step forward and closer to the front runners. 

"Austin is a great city that we all love visiting. The Circuit of the Americas is a challenging track that often produces great racing."

Mercedes may have failed to fight for the F1 championship this year, but this weekend's American GP is still significant. 

The Brackley-based squad has big decisions to make for 2023, including what sidepod configuration it will select and which philosophy it will commit itself to. 

With this in mind, Mercedes will be working diligently to learn from its mistakes and climb the field next year. 

