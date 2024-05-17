F1 News: Mercedes Loses Chief Aerodynamicist Amid Personnel Exodus
It has been reported that Gioacchino 'Jack' Vino, the Mercedes' Head of Aerodynamics has left the team and is currently on garden leave, amid a wider exodus of key personnel. He's the third in a recent bout of exits, casting doubts over the future of the Brackley outfit.
Vino, who has played a pivotal role in Mercedes since he joined the team in 2018, has officially left the squad. His departure forms part of a broader trend of talent migration that has seen top figures moving between teams and into pivotal new roles within the industry.
After being promoted to Chief Aerodynamicist in October 2022, he contributed immensely to the aerodynamic developments that have kept Mercedes at the forefront of the grid. Now, it's been confirmed by numerous sources that his tenure at Mercedes concluded ahead of the Imola Grand Prix weekend, following which he was placed on gardening leave, according to GPBlog. The circumstances of his departure have not been detailed, but it is known that Vino's exit is part of a larger structural shift as the team prepares for future seasons.
This reshuffling at Mercedes casts a spotlight on the broader moves happening across the paddock. Notably, Ferrari has been active, appointing Loic Serra, formerly of Mercedes, as their new Head of Chassis Performance Engineering. Serra brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Michelin and BMW-Sauber, and expectations are high for him to drive substantial improvements in Ferrari’s aerodynamic and vehicle performance.
In addition to Serra, Jerome d’Ambrosio has taken up a crucial role at the Scuderia, stepping in as Deputy Team Principal and Head of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. His background as a former Formula One and Formula E driver, combined with his experience in driver development at Mercedes, positions him well to lead Ferrari's efforts in nurturing future racing talents.
The transfer of such significant figures points to an intensifying battle not only on the track but also behind the scenes as teams vie for the best engineering and strategic minds in the sport. Mercedes' loss of Vino is particularly notable as it follows the recent announcement that Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 under a multi-year contract. This begs the question of whether Vino will follow.