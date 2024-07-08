F1 News: Mercedes Ramps Up Upgrades After Lewis Hamilton's British GP Win
Lewis Hamilton's triumphant return to the top of the podium at the British Grand Prix, notching his first win in 2.5 years and his ninth at Silverstone, has reignited enthusiasm within the Mercedes team. This victory, marking Hamilton’s 104th grand prix win, was notable not only for its long-awaited return to form but also for signaling a pivotal momentum shift at Mercedes. Under Hamilton's storied tenure, this win at Silverstone was particularly poignant, preempting his announced departure to Ferrari in 2025.
Looking ahead, the team is poised to intensify its competitive edge. Team chief Toto Wolff revealed when fans can expect more upgrades on the W15 whilst speaking to the media following the race at Silverstone. He explained, as quoted by Autosport:
"There's more to come in terms of performance. We're bringing updates to Budapest and Spa.
"We mustn't get carried away, we had a win last week benefiting from [Verstappen and Norris] tangling, but today we have an honest win.
"We had the real pace, you could see George and Lewis in the lead... almost under all conditions we were there."
Wolff also commented on Hamilton's historic win, stating:
"When you consider that five races ago we weren't even a contender for the podium, which looked like the third year of non-performance, then it clicked.
"Suddenly everything that didn't make sense made sense. And the results of the development directions are back like in the old days. We are finding performance, we're putting it on the car, and it translates into lap time.
"That wasn't the case for the last two years. We couldn't give the drivers a car that enabled them to go for the victories.
"And to make Lewis win the British Grand Prix again in his last race for Mercedes here is almost like a little fairytale, we couldn't have scripted it better.
"We justified that what we do is right at the moment."