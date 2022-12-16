Skip to main content
F1 News: Mercedes reveal the difference in pace between Hamilton and Russell

F1 News: Mercedes reveal the difference in pace between Hamilton and Russell

Mercedes explains Hamilton's slight edge over his teammate.

Mercedes explains Hamilton's slight edge over his teammate.

Mercedes' strategy director James Vowles has explained the differences in the overall level of performance between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2022.

Despite Russell's highly impressive spell at Williams, there was a general uncertainty about his ability to face off against a 7-time World Champion in the same machinery. 

The 24-year-old's form was very strong throughout the year, as evidenced by his eventual points tally in comparison to his more experienced teammate. 

As quoted by racer.com, Mercedes has explained the general differences between the two drivers:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think, on the whole, it doesn't really take us to tell you this, but George did a very good job this year. 

"He is against the best in the world, and that's your reference. 

M346400

"What is very clear is that at the beginning of the year, when we had a car that was difficult, Lewis was using his wealth of experience to help us. 

"In order to improve the car and really move us forward as a part of the team...

"His qualifying pace, I think, is within a tenth of where Lewis ended up. His race pace was very, very strong throughout the year."

M346443 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes reveal the difference in pace between Hamilton and Russell

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220061-abu-dhabi-gp-saturday
News

F1 News: Martin Brundle Worries For Ferrari's New Chief - "It's A Tall Order"

By Lydia Mee
SI202209040838_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 World Thrown Into Chaos Over The Insane Cost Of Being F1 Champions

By Lydia Mee
SI202204100335_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Schedule and start times for the 2023 season confirmed

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211202955_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

Red Bull News: F1 Team Chief Comments on "Incredible" Price Of Entering 2023

By Lydia Mee
M349216
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher joins Mercedes as reserve driver for 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher mickk
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher ends his ties with Ferrari

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202209040896_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Ford Exploring Potential Partnership With Red Bull After Porsche Opportunity Fades

By Lydia Mee