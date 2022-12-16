F1 News: Mercedes reveal the difference in pace between Hamilton and Russell

Mercedes' strategy director James Vowles has explained the differences in the overall level of performance between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2022.

Despite Russell's highly impressive spell at Williams, there was a general uncertainty about his ability to face off against a 7-time World Champion in the same machinery.

The 24-year-old's form was very strong throughout the year, as evidenced by his eventual points tally in comparison to his more experienced teammate.

As quoted by racer.com, Mercedes has explained the general differences between the two drivers:

"I think, on the whole, it doesn't really take us to tell you this, but George did a very good job this year.

"He is against the best in the world, and that's your reference.

"What is very clear is that at the beginning of the year, when we had a car that was difficult, Lewis was using his wealth of experience to help us.

"In order to improve the car and really move us forward as a part of the team...