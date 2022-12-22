F1 News: Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to join forces in 2023 ROC

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel will compete in the 2023 Race of Champions for Team Germany, an event taking place on Sweden's ice in January.

The Race of Champions is one of the most iconic races in motorsport, featuring an individual and team event where the greatest drivers across different categories compete against each other.

Vettel and Schumacher also competed in the last edition of the ROC, with the likes of Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard and Jamie Chadwick amongst those to also participate in 2022.

Both Schumacher and Vettel - albeit for very different reasons - are without a seat on next year's Formula 1 grid.

Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula 1 last season, although that will not prevent him from competing in other events and series in motorsports.

Mick Schumacher has signed with Mercedes to become their reserve driver next season and help with the German squad's development of the W13.

Below is the official statement from the Race of Champions regarding Vettel and Schumacher's participation:

"Formula 1 star Mick Schumacher, newly signed as the reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, will rejoin forces with four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel at the Race of Champions on the snow and ice of Sweden's Pite Havsbad on January 28-29, 2030.

"Schumacher will compete in the individual Race of Champions and alongside Vettel for team Germany in the ROC Nations Cup, battling head-to-head with motorsport greats from all over the world on ROC's iconic parallel track at this stunning venue on the frozen Baltic Sea."

The full entry list for the 2023 ROC is not fully complete, but there will almost certainly be other big names in the world of motorsport ready to take part.

With big names such as Vettel and Schumacher confirming their entry, the ROC will only grow in recognition among the wider motorsport community.