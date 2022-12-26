F1 News: Mick Schumacher believes he can become F1 Champion "at the right time, in the right car"

Mick Schumacher believes that his racing career - both in Formula 1 and junior categories - is proof that he deserves a place in F1.

The 23-year-old was unable to secure a contract extension with Haas F1 Team, who instead elected to sign Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.

Schumacher started the 2022 campaign poorly, making a series of significant mistakes that cost Haas crucial points and vital financial resources on car repairs.

Despite this difficult start, Schumacher demonstrated notable progression as the year progressed by making fewer mistakes and closing the gap to his teammate.

Whilst his progression was clear, Haas still felt more confident in Hulkenberg's abilities to secure the team points moving forward.

Schumacher has now signed with Mercedes as a reserve, although he still believes that a return to Formula 1 as a full-time driver is possible.

Speaking to The Race, Schumacher explained why he deserves to be in F1:

"Do I have the feeling like I deserve to be here? I would say yes because I have proven everything necessary to show that I can be quick.

"Not only this year but also my previous years in junior categories.

"I am a Formula 2 and Formula 3 Champion. I think people forget that right now.

"I've always proved myself in the sense that whatever category I've started in, I always got on top of it quite quickly.

"So I do have a feeling I can get on top of Formula 1, in the sense that I am capable of winning the world championship at the right time, in the right car."

It would be unfair to dismiss Schumacher's notable progression in Formula 1, eventually holding his own against Kevin Magnussen after his difficult start to the year.

However, the volatility of the F1 driver market means that driver security is never guaranteed.

Whilst Schumacher performed at a reasonable level, his early mistakes and relatively sub-par qualifying record meant that his future was never secure.

Schumacher undoubtedly closed the gap to Magnussen, but this was not indicative of any especially high potential.

Even drivers that are not considered generational talents in Formula 1 - such as Esteban Ocon - have produced more impressive seasons in their first years in the sport.

The Frenchman, for example, was very closely matched against his teammate Sergio Perez at Force India despite his inexperience.

This is not to say that Schumacher drove badly this year, but his results and performances - at best - were average.

His mentality is certainly the correct one, as all drivers in F1 should aspire for the Championship.

With that said, Schumacher did not prove he was World Champion material in his two years with Haas.