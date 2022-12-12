Skip to main content
F1 News: New information revealed on Jost Capito's Williams departure

F1 News: New information revealed on Jost Capito's Williams departure

A new development on Jost Capito's Williams exit.

A new development on Jost Capito's Williams exit.

Jost Capito's departure from his position as Williams CEO is one of the biggest shocks in the F1 winter break, taking much of the paddock off guard. 

Capito indeed postponed his retirement to join Williams, but there were few indications that the 64-year-old was going to step down from his role. 

The announcement of Capito's exit comes several weeks after the season finale, and there were no indications that the former Williams CEO was thinking about stepping down. 

Whilst these conclusions are largely speculative, it is still curious that no replacement has been announced in the winter break. 

Williams US Grand Prix 2022
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to a recent report from the BBC, Williams' owners - Dorilton Capital - decided to replace Jost Capito during the summer break. 

This development would match the earlier hypothesis that Capito was not expecting to step aside and that Williams' executives made the decision to find a new team principal. 

Williams' Technical Director has also departed from the team, meaning the Grove-based team is embarking on a process of a significant overhaul. 

It seems reasonable for Dorilton Capital to push for a new direction, considering that Williams has failed to establish itself in the midfield in previous seasons. 

The arrival of new investment has given the team much-needed financial stability, but more changes will be required to progress in upcoming seasons significantly. 

The degree to which the new Williams team principal can push the team ahead is uncertain, but it remains clear that the next few years will be crucial for the team's development. 

williams albon abu
News

F1 News: New information revealed on Jost Capito's Williams departure

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
williams abu
News

F1 News: Jost Capito steps down from role as Williams CEO

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
FVA_TeamWear_Hero-Red_0047_-3072x1728
News

F1 News: Ferrari's New Team Principal All But Confirmed After Mattia Binotto's Resignation

By Lydia Mee
Screenshot 2022-12-12 at 11.48.15
News

F1 World Reacts to Awkward and Embarrassing Moment Between Red Bull Chief and FIA CEO At Gala

By Lydia Mee
SI202211220693_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull's Liam Lawson to compete in Super Formula next season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
haas rq
News

F1 News: Haas become the first team to pass FIA tests ahead of 2023 season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
hulk hulky
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner explains why Haas signed Nico Hulkenberg

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
norris landoo
News

F1 News: Lando Norris admits the McLaren did not suit his driving style

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang