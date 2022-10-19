Skip to main content
F1 News: Nicholas Latifi secures 2023 IndyCar seat

Latifi could make his IndyCar debut in 2023.

Nicholas Latifi's F1 career will end this year, with Williams confirming they will not offer the Canadian driver an extension for 2023. 

Few were surprised by this announcement, considering that Latifi has spent most of the year failing to match the efforts of his new teammate Alex Albon. 

Monza was the nail in the coffin for Latifi, where Nyck de Vries comprehensively outperformed him in qualifying and race despite a last-minute call-up. 

Still, Latifi's points finish in Japan serves as a reminder that - whilst he is not F1-calibre - he is still competing at the highest level in motorsport. 

According to a report from David Land, Nicholas Latifi is expected to compete in IndyCar next season, taking the wheel of Chip Ganassi's fourth car. 

Latifi Monaco

There is still some uncertainty regarding the nature of his contract, with official confirmation on the specifics of this deal still pending. 

If Latifi is confirmed as an IndyCar driver for 2023, he will join the likes of Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson in making the switch from Formula 1 to IndyCar. 

Both Grosjean and Ericsson have found success in the States, so it will be intriguing to observe how the 27-year-old adapts in this next chapter of his career. 

Latifi is unlikely to be a front-runner in IndyCar - at least in his first season - but the Canadian driver can establish a strong career for himself by stringing together consistent finishes and demonstrating similar pace to his teammates.

His F1 career indicates his results will be less impressive than the likes of Ericsson and Grosjean, but Latifi will definitely have thousands of fans routing for his success in IndyCar. 

Latifi future
