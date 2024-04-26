F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Breaks Silence on Move to Sauber - 'Great Honor for Me'
Nico Hulkenberg has revealed his anticipated move to Sauber, which is set to transition into Audi’s works team in 2026. Hulkenberg expressed his enthusiasm and honor at becoming a pivotal part of Audi’s leap into Formula 1 racing with a contract that spans from 2025 to 2026.
The Formula 1 grid is set to witness significant changes as Nico Hulkenberg, the seasoned German driver, prepares to depart Haas F1 Team at the end of the 2024 season to join Sauber. With Sauber's rebranding as Audi’s works team on the horizon in 2026, Hulkenberg’s shift is not just a change of teams but also a strategic positioning ahead of the sport’s next major regulatory evolution.
Hulkenberg's experience and feedback have been instrumental in elevating the performance of the Haas team, as noted by Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu. Komatsu lauded Hulkenberg's contributions, emphasizing how his input has tangibly improved the team's car performance and consistency in races.
"I'd like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he's been here with us - he's been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with," said Komatsu. "His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance - a fact that's clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season."
As Hulkenberg sets his sights on his new role with Sauber and subsequently Audi, the expectations are markedly high. Andreas Seidl, CEO of Audi F1, affirmed that Hulkenberg's capabilities are seen as crucial to Audi’s success in the sport.
Echoing the sentiments of Audi’s leadership, Hulkenberg shared his perspective on joining a German manufacturer in Formula 1, marking a full-circle moment in his career.
"The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special. When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it’s a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honor for me," Hulkenberg expressed.