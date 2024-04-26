F1 News: Hulkenberg Will Leave Haas at the End of the Season And Will Join This Team
Nico Hulkenberg is set to part ways with Haas F1 Team after the 2024 season. The German driver will transition to Sauber, soon to be rebranded as an Audi works team, in 2025.
The Formula 1 grid is poised for significant changes as veteran driver Nico Hulkenberg announces his departure from Haas at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Hulkenberg's next chapter will see him join Sauber in 2025 in a multi-season deal, according to ESPN, which is slated to transform into the Audi factory team with the commencement of the 2026 season.
Nico Hulkenberg, who made a remarkable return to Formula 1 with Haas in 2023, has demonstrated commendable performance in a car that limits his potential. Despite his hiatus from the sport, Hulkenberg's return was marked by consistent displays that have evidently caught the eye of Audi's ambitious F1 project. His upcoming move to Sauber and then Audi signifies a pivotal shift in his career, capitalizing on the opportunity to be part of a manufacturer team right from its inception into the sport.
Ayao Komatsu, Haas Team Principal, lauded Hulkenberg's contributions to the team in a statement:
"I'd like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he's been here with us - he's been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with.
"His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terns of improving our overall performance - a fact that's clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season.
"There's a lot more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season."
Hulkenberg’s departure from Haas to Sauber is not just a loss for the team but also marks the start of a larger shuffle anticipated in the F1 driver market, with several seats at key teams like Mercedes and Red Bull potentially being affected by shifts in driver line-ups.
The transition of Sauber into Audi’s official F1 team is a calculated move set to coincide with the new regulations introduced in 2026. Audi's acquisition stake in the team has led to strategic changes, leveraging Sauber's rich history in Formula 1 to build a competitive outfit from the get-go.
Prior to his stint with Haas, Hulkenberg's career had seen him out of a full-time drive since 2019. His temporary roles and substitute appearances, however, kept him relevant in the F1 paddock, an advantage that played significantly into Audi's decision to bring him on board.