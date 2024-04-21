F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg Summoned to Stewards After Chinese GP P10
Nico Hulkenberg faces a post-race inquiry after finishing 10th at the Chinese Grand Prix. The Haas driver was called to meet with the stewards over a controversial move during a race restart.
At the Shanghai International Circuit, an incident during the restart of the Chinese Grand Prix has placed Nico Hulkenberg under scrutiny, potentially jeopardizing his top ten finish. The German driver, representing Haas F1 Team, found himself in the spotlight following a contentious overtaking maneuver that occurred right after a race incident involving multiple cars.
The episode unfolded shortly after the race resumed. Lance Stroll, in an attempt to recover position, made contact with the back of Daniel Ricciardo’s car. The impact caused Ricciardo to slow down unexpectedly, allowing Hulkenberg to swiftly maneuver past him. This move, however, raised eyebrows since F1 regulations strictly prohibit overtaking before crossing the start/finish line during a restart.
The race stewards scheduled a meeting with both Hulkenberg and Ricciardo at 18:00 local time to delve into the details of the incident. The main point of contention for the stewards is whether Hulkenberg had any alternative but to overtake Ricciardo given the circumstances. The outcome of this inquiry is pivotal as it could lead to a penalty for Hulkenberg, which might include a time penalty or a demotion in his race finishing position.
Should Hulkenberg receive a penalty, this would directly affect the standings of other drivers, notably Esteban Ocon. The Alpine driver, who concluded the race in the 11th position, missed out on a point by just a few seconds behind Hulkenberg. A demotion for Hulkenberg could elevate Ocon into the top ten, thereby awarding him an additional championship point, crucial for both the driver and his team in the constructors' standings.
Meanwhile, up ahead, Max Verstappen claimed victory, continuing his dominance in the season with Lando Norris and Sergio Perez completing the podium.