F1 News: Nico Rosberg on Lando Norris's 'Glass Half Empty Approach' - 'Positivity Would be Helpful'
Following the Chinese Grand Prix, Nico Rosberg provided insights on Lando Norris’s unexpected success and his somewhat pessimistic outlook. Rosberg suggested that a more positive mindset might benefit Norris, despite his strong performance.
During a stunning outing at the Chinese Grand Prix, Lando Norris exceeded expectations, securing another podium finish that even he hadn't fully anticipated.
The McLaren driver admitted his surprise at several elements during the race in his post-race interview with Rosberg. He explained:
"Surprised, so I'm very happy.
"I'm happy for the whole team, they deserved it. Good pit stops. Just today worked out.
"I don't know why, it was not the race I was expecting to have today, but just got comfortable and could manage the tyres a lot, which was an easier task than what I could have yesterday."
He continued:
"I was surprised by many things: the lack of pace from Ferrari, our good pace, and I guess us comparing to the Red Bull which was so surprising.
"I just wasn't expecting today. I got everything ready to go home early and not be on the podium, so it's a pleasant surprise. But it shows the team have done a good job, have worked hard and it's paying off.
"I made a bet how far behind the Ferrari we would finish today. I thought 35s - and I was very wrong by that. So happy to be wrong with myself, and my own bets, but a good day for everyone."
Rosberg discussed Norris's mindset, emphasizing how the Belgian-British driver often prepares for less favorable outcomes. He critiqued this aspect of Norris, suggesting that a more positive outlook could potentially uplift his performance even further. Rosberg said:
"He's a little bit the glass half empty guy. Pre-race betting that Ferrari are going to beat them, I don't think that's the best approach in general. I think would positivity would be helpful.
"But, nevertheless, he did a phenomenal drive today. He drove so well. Certainly together with Max, the best driver of the day for sure.
"The consistency also - there was no degradation on his car, which was also amazing to see. Also the comparison to his team-mate Oscar Piastri, who was really struggling with rear degradation."