F1 News: Nico Rosberg Warns Lando Norris - 'More Positivity Would Be Helpful'
Former World Champion Nico Rosberg has recently critiqued Lando Norris’s mindset, underlining the importance of a more optimistic approach for the young McLaren driver. Rosberg's comments followed Norris's impressive performance at the Chinese Grand Prix, where he secured a second-place finish despite his pessimism going into the weekend. .
A driver's performance in Formula 1 is as much about their mental fortitude as it is about speed and precision on the track. This was highlighted recently by Nico Rosberg, who had some pointed advice for McLaren's rising star, Lando Norris. Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion, highlighted the potential benefits of a more positive outlook for the Briton, especially following his commendable performance in China.
"Lando is a little bit a glass half empty guy," Rosberg observed, discussing Norris's approach to racing. "I don’t think that’s the best approach in general. I think more positivity would be helpful."
Despite his critical view of Norris’s attitude, Rosberg did not shy away from praising his talent and recent achievements on the racetrack. "Nevertheless, he had a phenomenal drive, he drove so well. Certainly together with Max, the best driver of the day easily. The consistency, there was no degradation on his car which was amazing to see," Rosberg commended.
Norris's performance in China was indeed notable. He not only clinched the pole position for the sprint race but also secured a strong second place in the Sunday's Grand Prix. This was McLaren's highlight this season, showcasing significant improvements and proving their upward trend in the developmental curve since mid-2023.
The commendable performance came at a crucial time, as McLaren is set to introduce significant upgrades at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. These modifications, expected to predominantly improve the car's floor where the majority of downforce is created, could potentially prove pivotal in McLaren’s quest to narrow the gap with season leaders Red Bull.
Team Principal Andrea Stella expressed his hopes pinned on the technological advancements. "We're gonna have some upgrades in Miami. Let's see how they perform," he said.
He continued:
“I have a lot of admiration for what Red Bull are achieving, and I think, like, winning so consistently is not easy. There's so many reasons why things can go wrong, even if they make it look simple to some extent," Stella remarked.