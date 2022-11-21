F1 News: Nikita Mazepin offers "words of wisdom" to departing F1 drivers

Nikita Mazepin has released a detailed social media post where he offers advice and "wisdom" to the drivers departing from the F1 grid.

Mazepin has been among the most controversial drivers in recent years, generating all of the wrong headlines on and off the track.

Embarrassing mistakes and a general lack of competitiveness defined his time in Formula 1.

Haas's decision to replace Mazepin ahead of 2022 proved an inspired one, with Kevin Magnussen delivering crucial points for the team from race one.

The American squad has also acquired significant sponsorship after parting ways with Mazepin, achieving some form of financial stability after a demanding spell.

Mazepin's time in F1 is almost certainly over, and he has been largely absent from the paddock, but he still decided to release a statement after the finale in Abu Dhabi.

"At this weekend's F1 race in Abu Dhabi. Nice to be here as a guest and see old friends.

"Got me thinking about words of wisdom I can share with Seb, Daniel, Nicky and Mick as they get ready to move on.

"So, here's what awaits you in the 5 stages of departing the stable...

"Stage 1: Denial. You will find yourself driving circles around your apartment building. Don’t make the mistake I made – turn on your stopwatch. It’s entirely possible that another F1 team will be interested in your results, and you won’t have to endure the next 4 stages.

"Stage 2: Anger. You blame everyone but yourself for having to leave F1. Particularly the “Drive to Survive” film crew. You watch the races obsessively and yell at the screen.



"Stage 3: Bargaining. You hold a press conference where you put on a brave face and thank the team principal who fired you in hopes that your cheerful smile and natural charm will get you a seat with a new team.



"Stage 4: Depression. Drink, party on yacht, sleep it off, gain 5 kilos. Repeat on endless loop. This will not be an easy stage to get through, but your friends will enjoy it.



"Stage 5: Acceptance. Congratulations. You’ve reached the final Grand Prix of being shown the exit. You stop obsessing about F1 and start thinking about your next steps.. while keeping yourself in shape and keeping the door open for a return!"