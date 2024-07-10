F1 News: Oliver Bearman Eyes Lewis Hamilton Seat After Securing 2025 Seat With Haas
F2 driver Oliver Bearman has revealed that it would be difficult not to think about replacing Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in the future. The 18-year-old British driver recently secured a full-time 2025 seat in Formula 1 with Haas for two years.
Bearman made his Formula 1 debut in March this year, stepping in for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who was sidelined due to appendicitis surgery in Saudi Arabia. The young talent impressed with a strong performance, securing a seventh-place finish within the points.
Bearman revealed that racing for Ferrari is his long-term goal, but with Charles Leclerc bagging a 4-year contract extension with the Red team, Hamilton seems to be the nearest viable option to replace since his contract lasts for 2+1 years.
The F2 driver remained modest when discussing the prospect of replacing Hamilton in the future. He told the media:
"It's hard not to think about it, but I am not thinking about it.
"I feel like all I can do is perform at my best, and that is my goal.
"Anything that comes after that is not really within my control, but I am focusing on my future with Haas at the moment - and I am really excited to get started."
Bearman explained that while his short-term goal is to finish F2 and focus on racing for Haas next year, his long-term ambition is to achieve success in Formula 1 with Ferrari. He added:
"The long term dream remains the same, I want to be successful in F1.
"I want to win races and championships, and with the support and loyalty Ferrari have shown me, it is only right that I would want to do that with Ferrari.
"It is every boy's dream, and making my debut with them made that even stronger, but by the same token, I am also looking at this in the short and medium term.
"My short-term is finishing Formula 2 and looking towards next year [in the medium] with Haas, and, I am really excited for that."