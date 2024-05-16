F1 News: Pierre Gasly Drives Ayrton Senna's First Formula One Car In 'Emotional' Experience
In a touching tribute at Silverstone, Pierre Gasly has the opportunity to drive Ayrton Senna's debut F1 car, marking 40 years since the legendary driver's entrance into the sport and 30 years since his tragic accident.
Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly took to the track in the iconic Toleman-Hart TG183B, the same car that debuted with Ayrton Senna 40 years ago. This event was part of a special celebration honoring the career start of the revered Brazilian racer.
The French driver will also be wearing a special helmet for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix based on Senna’s helmet design. The opportunity to drive the Toleman-Hart TG183B was not only a professional milestone for Gasly but also a deeply personal moment. The car, known for its distinctive aerodynamics with a tall front wing and a dual rear wing setup, represents a piece of F1's storied past. Its 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, designed by Brian Hart, once delivered around 700bhp, a stark contrast to today's far more sophisticated engines.
Speaking about his experience ahead of the race weekend in Imola, Gasly explained, as quoted by RaceFans.net:
“I can’t remember such an incredible experience. Driving Senna’s first-ever F1 car exceeded all my expectations.
“It was so emotional. I had never before been in a racing car older than me and the purity of the driving was incredible – just three pedals and a simple steering wheel, quite unlike what I’m used to in a modern F1 car. It was a once-in-a-lifetime episode that I will never forget. Very, very special.”
Senna’s debut season in 1984 with the Toleman team, which eventually became the Alpine F1 team, marked the beginning of what would be one of the most illustrious careers in F1 history. Despite facing mechanical challenges, Senna’s raw talent shone through, particularly at the Monaco Grand Prix where he nearly clinched victory in treacherous conditions.