F1 News: Pierre Gasly expects a "very impressive" Alpine package in 2023

Pierre Gasly has completed his first day of running with Alpine, outlining his confidence in the team's potential for next season.

Gasly's move to Alpine is widely regarded as a new chapter in his career, following an extended spell in the Red Bull setup.

Alpine has the resources and infrastructure to climb the F1 grid, boasting a greater capacity for development than many of their immediate rivals in the midfield.

Bridging the gap to F1's top three teams will be difficult, but the Enstone-based team will be expected to demonstrate some progression and build on their 4th place finish this season.

2023 presents an opportunity for Alpine to show their ambition as a team aiming for the front, rather than another outfit content with staying in the midfield.

Speaking after the Abu Dhabi post-season test (as quoted by motorsportweek), Pierre Gasly outlined the positives from his first laps in blue:

"I believe this team is a fresh start for me and a chance to create something amazing together.

"They've had their best season since coming back and are on the right track and getting better season by season.

"From what I've seen today, from what they've shown all season, I'm definitely confident that what we can achieve next year can be very, very impressive.

"I am, for my part, so ready for it."

Like most drivers getting acquainted with their new teams, Gasly's enthusiasm was evident after his first day with Alpine.

The question is whether Alpine can develop over the winter period and resolve the main vulnerabilities from this year.

Reliability proved a persistent issue for the French squad, and this area will be integral to improve upon if they hope to contend for major honours.

All the same, it will be intriguing to observe the Alpine-Gasly partnership next season.