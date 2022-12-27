F1 News: Porsche still investigating options to enter F1

Despite failing to reach an agreement in negotiations with Red Bull earlier this summer, Porsche continues to investigate other avenues to involve themselves in Formula 1.

There were persistent reports about Porsche and Red Bull's negotiations in the first months of 2022, as a partnership between the two brands seemed feasible.

It was understood that Porsche was close to agreeing on an engine deal with Red Bull for the 2026 season, providing the Austrian squad with a solution to its power unit dilemma.

However, talks between these parties ultimately collapsed as Red Bull grew unsatisfied with Porsche's demands for their influence over the team.

Porsche was reportedly trying to acquire a 50% stake in Red Bull technologies, an extremely ambitious request from an unproven entity in Formula 1.

The chances of Porsche obtaining such influence in one of the sport's most successful teams of the last decade were almost nil.

To some degree, the ambitious nature of these negotiations contributed to the impression that Porsche was only interested in reaching an agreement with a front-runner.

Porsche's failure to register for the 2026 F1 engine regulations before the FIA's deadline seemed to confirm this.

With that said, New developments suggest this interpretation could be premature, as The Race has revealed that Porsche is still investigating "possible alternatives" to enter Formula 1.

To be clear, their failure to register is a clear indication that the German brand's interest has somewhat diminished in recent months.

The option to enter solely as an engine manufacturer is now off the table.

Still, the potential for Porsche to join Formula 1 as an independent team (however unlikely) or collaborate with another engine supplier remains.

Significant investment is required to attempt joining as a full-time entry, so other more creative configurations and partnerships will be considered to move forward.

These scenarios are somewhat speculative, but the growing interest in F1 - alongside Porsche's commitment - suggests the story is not over.