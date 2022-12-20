Skip to main content

F1 News: Red Bull Car Designer Slams New Regulations - "Shame That Formula 1 Has Gone Down This Path"

Adrian Newey isn't happy with F1 or modern car manufacturers.

It's no secret that F1 cars are getting longer, wider, and heavier. Even F1 drivers such as 2022 champion Max Verstappen has complained about these cumbersome cars. But now, legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey has slammed not only the way F1 cars are being developed, but road cars, too. 

During the 2022 season, teams such as Red Bull struggled to bring their cars down to the minimum weight limit of 798kg. Max said the following on the subject:

“I think following has been quite a bit better, so that’s positive,” he told the press. “But of course, the weight of the cars, they’re extremely heavy, which I think it’s not great, which I don’t really see a quick solution for."

SI202110100740_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

Overall the driver was positive about how F1 cars are developing, but Newey has told Motorsport-Magazin.com that he isn't happy with the direction the cars are moving in with these latest regulations. Because not only are the cars larger, but they also have high drag thanks to the type of downforce they're relying on:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think it's a bit of a shame that Formula 1 has gone down this path, especially because right now there is a need and opportunity to do exactly the opposite," he said.

"It is clear that this wrong direction is the same one that the general car industry has taken recently: bigger and heavier cars and people's obsession with running on batteries or petrol. 

"The biggest problem is the amount of energy needed to move the damn thing, regardless of where that energy comes from. It seems Formula 1's technical regulations don't understand that, because the big car manufacturers obviously don't want that."

SI202204100109_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)

I'm unsure as to whether he's blaming the politics of the motoring industry as a whole or just the leading teams of F1, but this is an argument that's been raging for a while now as cars get heavier and heavier. This is mainly due to occupant safety, but road cars have far more technology that older cars, which all adds on the pounds. 

Maybe F1 could consider making their cars smaller in the coming years?

SI202211202951
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Hates Electric Cars According to Girlfriend Kelly Piquet

By Alex Harrington
Red Bull Media Pool Content
News

F1 News: Red Bull Car Designer Slams New Regulations - "Shame That Formula 1 Has Gone Down This Path"

By Alex Harrington
2022 Spanish Grand Prix Saturday (1)
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso outlines the difficulties of returning to F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202107040120_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA bans drivers from "political and personal statements" without approval

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
GUENTHER HAASS
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner hopes Haas will become "more stable" in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211170579_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Slams Recent Car Design -"The Worst Experience"

By Lydia Mee
M343557
News

F1 Fans Blast Lewis Hamilton For Absence From Wholesome Video - "Too High And Mighty"

By Lydia Mee
SI202207100321_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen's Secret Santa Gift To Mick Schumacher Surprises Fans In Hilarious Viral Video

By Lydia Mee