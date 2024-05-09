F1 News: Red Bull Fired Warning After Lando Norris Victory
Lando Norris' first F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix has sparked a warning from Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft to Red Bull, stating that fans could expect to see more competition this year as opposed to the Austrian team's incredible dominance last year.
The 2024 Formula 1 season has been unfolding with a series of surprises, but none as striking as Lando Norris clinching his inaugural victory in Miami. The McLaren driver leveraged a perfectly timed Safety Car intervention to take the lead and ideal tire strategy, subsequently maintaining a gap over seasoned champion Max Verstappen. This victory isn’t just a triumph for Norris but a beacon of hope for McLaren, which has been showing signs of resurgence with their latest car upgrades.
David Croft has observed significant shifts this season, pointing out the impact of technical enhancements on the teams' performances. He commented during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast:
“Two out of six races have not been won by Red Bull. We’re seeing McLaren come to the fore with the upgrades they’ve brought here and continuing that challenge.
“Taking it to Red Bull, upgrades seemingly work at the track. Oscar will have those upgrades in full next time out. Red Bull have sacrificed a little bit of qualifying speed to help their race pace as well.
“Others are making gains. As Lando said before the race, we’re fifth on the grid which sounds rubbish but we’re two tenths behind.
“That’s the key. They’ve closed that time gap. We will see more moments like this this year compared to last year.”
As the season progresses, it will be crucial to watch how each team adapts and whether McLaren can continue their upward trajectory.