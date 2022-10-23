Skip to main content
F1 News: Red Bull Takes Constructors' Championship With Max Verstappen Win

Max Verstappen takes the win after a brilliant battle with Lewis Hamilton.

On the weekend of Dietrich Mateschitz's passing, Red Bull Racing has won the Contractors' Championship as Max Verstappen takes home yet another victory this F1 season. With Perez finishing P4, this means the team is now unbeatable. 

Red Bull has had a difficult start to the season with both cars suffering from reliability issues. But as Ferraris started failing thanks to power train issues and strategy blunders, the performance of the Bulls improved and eventually earnt them the championship. 

The Japanese Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen win the championship, but this win equals the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher with total wins within a season. After a brilliant bit of driving from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, fans will be happy to have experienced some of the best racing this year so far. 

Ferrari will now fight for second in the Constructors' championship, but with no more upgrades expected for this year, like Red Bull, they'll also start to set their sights on 2023. 

Hamilton finished the race P2, Charles Leclerc in P3.

