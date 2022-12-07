F1 News: Sebastian Vettel receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Sebastian Vettel has received a lifetime achievement award to celebrate his contributions to Formula 1 - both on and off track.

The four-time Champion has cemented his legacy in F1 after over a decade in the sport, evolving from something of a villain at Red Bull to a near-universally loved figure.

Vettel's final season at Aston Martin showed flashes of the speed, determination and killer instinct that characterised much of his career at the front of the grid.

In combination with the engineering genius of Adrian Newey, Vettel became something of an unassailable force as he smashed record after record.

His stint with Ferrari was infinitely less fruitful, as the Maranello squad failed to defeat the excellence of Mercedes.

Vettel's split from the Scuderia was an ugly affair, as the team decided to replace him ahead of the 2021 season.

Aston Martin's takeover from Racing Point provided a lifeline in Formula 1 for Vettel, as the significant investment into the team created anticipation about the team's potential.

A Baku podium finish was one of his year's stand-out moments, as Aston Martin failed to develop a package capable of fighting further up the field.

The 2022 regulations proved a new opportunity for the Silverstone-based team, but the AMR22 could only manage a seventh-place finish in the standings.

There is no guarantee Vettel would have continued if the British squad had produced more competitive machinery, but this would have surely increased his chances.

A Lifetime Achievement Award seems fitting for one of the most statistically successful drivers in Formula 1 as Vettel begins a new chapter.