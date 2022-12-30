Skip to main content

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel reveals Fernando Alonso as "toughest" rival

Vettel talks about his relationship with Alonso.

Sebastian Vettel has discussed his evolving relationship and history with Fernando Alonso, perhaps his greatest adversary in Formula 1.

The four-time World Champion has faced several World Champions throughout his career, frequently going wheel-to-wheel against the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso for titles. 

Vettel's rivalry with Alonso is often described as the most impressive from the 2010s, with Red Bull's raging bull finding itself in direct competition with Ferrari's Prancing Horse.

SI201412181654_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

His retirement from Formula 1 leaves only Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and now Nico Hulkenberg as the drivers still competing on the grid from the iconic 2012 season - a season that will forever live in fans' memory. 

There was some hope that Aston martin could deliver the necessary machinery to motivate Vettel and convince him to sign a contract extension, but this ultimately would not pass. 

As quoted by motor.es, Sebastian Vettel spoke about his relationship with Fernando Alonso:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I admire him as a competitor. He was probably the toughest one, especially in those first years.

SI201412169155_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb_news

"The battles at the end of those championships, in 2010 and 2012 in particular, are probably my favourite moments and memories. 

"I think he has a lot of natural talent, an incredible determination, a great race instinct. 

"And he's not lost any of that. You can see his love for racing. He's very passionate.

"As a person, I don't really know him. I wouldn't say we get along that well, but we respect each other. But we haven't spent much time together or spoken much outside of races."

The discrepancy in their machinery prevented the two drivers from competing for several seasons, although both drivers found themselves in the midfield in 2021 and 2022. 

Regardless, few can dispute the profound impact Vettel and Alonso - both as individuals and rivals - had on Formula 1.  

M343557
News

F1 News: Toto Wolf Confirms He Will Be Looking At Lewis Hamilton's Contract Over Winter Break

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_13610049_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Sky F1 Pundit Talks Sebastian Vettel Return in Red Bull Management Role

By Lydia Mee
220043-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-saturday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc reveals the weaknesses Ferrari must address

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Vettel Mick
News

F1 News: Audi reveals ideal driver targets in Formula 1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mclaren f1
News

F1 News: McLaren Team Principal Sheds Light On Ferrari's 2023 Car - "They Are Very Happy..."

By Lydia Mee
SI202207100321_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

Drive to Survive News: Max Verstappen Confirms Place in Netflix Show - "Reached an Agreement"

By Lydia Mee
Screenshot 2022-12-29 at 13.39.10
News

F1 News: Mercedes Powertrain Director Admits Engine Freeze Was Huge Hurdle For Team

By Lydia Mee
Sebastian Vettel
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton On Sebastian Vettel's Retirement - "One Of The Only Drivers That Stands For Something"

By Lydia Mee