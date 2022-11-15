Skip to main content
F1 News: Sergio Perez breaks silence after Verstappen Brazil controversy

Sergio Perez breaks his silence.

Sergio Perez has taken to social media to discuss his controversy with Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the Brazilian GP. 

Max Verstappen defied team orders at the end of the Brazilian GP, ignoring Red Bull's instructions to let Perez pass and take his position. 

Perez continues to battle with Charles Leclerc in the Championship, so Red Bull wanted to ensure he could maximise his points total ahead of the season finale. 

Verstappen refused this instruction, instead staying ahead of his teammate across the line. 

Sergio Perez was understandably furious, lashing out against his Dutch teammate in a series of messages on team radio and post-race interviews.

Red Bull will have to address this significant and - frankly - avoidable rift that has been created between both drivers. 

Some reports suggest that Max Verstappen has specific reasons for not allowing Perez to overtake, but the 25-year-old refuses to explain what these are. 

Using his social media platforms, Sergio Perez has spoken about the incident:

"What a day yesterday was...

"A sure podium, despite a lack of pace, was turned on its head by a Safety Car. Now we focus fully on Abu Dhabi. 

"I spoke with Max and the team yesterday, and that will stay behind closed doors. 

"This stays in the past, and we will continue to work hard like the great team we have been until now."

Perez has shown tremendous commitment to Red Bull and Verstappen, frequently sacrificing his races for the benefit of the team results. 

There is no disputing that Verstappen is the faster driver, but this does not negate the importance of Checo's contributions to the team in recent years. 

With the 2023 season fast approaching, it will be intriguing to observe whether Perez will continue to defend his teammate's interests with the same ferocity. 

F1 News: Sergio Perez breaks silence after Verstappen Brazil controversy

