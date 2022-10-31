F1 News: Sergio Perez "disappointed" to miss out on second place in Mexico

Sergio Perez was unable to secure victory in his home race, instead forced to settle for third place behind Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

The 32-year-old recovered from his electrical issues in qualifying to put himself in the battle for the podium after lap one but was unable to make his way through Hamilton's W13.

Max Verstappen's pace was relentless throughout the race, with Red Bull demonstrating great levels of performance and tyre management throughout the 71-laps.

Perez was unable to match his teammate's pace, with a slow first stop also costing him some crucial time as he switched to intermediates.

Whilst Perez was still able to secure a podium; he felt there was more on the table, as he told the media post-race:

"It's always nice to be standing on [the podium]... I obviously wanted more, and I am a bit disappointed with the result, to be honest.

"Because I felt that we could have finished second. It was a very big opportunity.

"Mercedes was sliding quite a lot with the hard, especially at the beginning. They have very poor [tyre] warm-up.

"But unfortunately, we had a bad stop which put us quite far behind, unfortunately.

"Without that, I wouldn't be that far from the Ferraris because I ended up losing too much time with the Ferraris as well. All in all, it wasn't a great day...

"Overtaking is so difficult that as soon as I got behind him [Hamilton], it was difficult to follow, so I had to stay in third...