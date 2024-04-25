F1 News: Sergio Perez 'Given Up' on Fight Against Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez has abandoned the personal challenge of beating his teammate Max Verstappen, aligning his racing strategy more closely with the Red Bull front-runner. This shift marks a strategic evolution for Perez, aiming for consistency and team harmony over personal rivalry.
The Mexican driver has significantly recalibrated his approach to racing alongside teammate Max Verstappen. Previously known for his independent strategies and setups in an effort to outperform the 3-time champion, Perez has now aligned his racing tactics to mirror those of the current championship leader. This adjustment comes amid Perez's final year at the Milton Keynes squad before his contract comes to an end.
This season, Perez has shown considerable improvement and consistency, managing to secure four podium finishes in the season's first five races. This marks a stark contrast to his performance last year, where inconsistencies often marred his results. Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s senior advisor, has noted this transformation with approval, highlighting the benefits of Perez's strategic realignment.
"What I'm also happy about is that Sergio Perez is showing stronger performances in this first part of the season than he did a year ago. Checo no longer goes into the race with the claim that he absolutely wants to beat Max," Marko remarked in his column for Speedweek.
"By this I also mean that in 2023 he almost desperately went his own way when it came to voting if the speed wasn't right. So he tried to get closer to Max in a technical way with a different set-up. He has given that up,” he further explained.
“Perez is now taking roughly the same route as Verstappen when it comes to voting. As a result, he loses less time and is significantly better, especially in the qualifying, than in 2023."
The adoption of Verstappen’s setup not only helped Perez in qualifying rounds but has also potentially streamlined his performance during races. However, Perez still faces challenges, notably when caught in traffic.
"There is also little to complain about in the races - without the unfortunate timing of the safety car phases, he would probably have finished second in China. But when he's stuck in traffic, he's less able to exploit his qualities as a tyre whisperer. Instead, he had to work his way forward, and that usually always comes down to the tyres."
Looking ahead, the negotiation for Perez’s contract renewal looms large. Despite his hope for a multi-year extension, Red Bull appears to be considering a more cautious approach, potentially offering only a one-year extension based on his season's performance. This situation is further complicated by the speculated interest in Alex Albon, who has been achieving impressive results with Williams, making him a possible contender for Perez's seat alongside Carlos Sainz who is leaving Ferrari at the end of 2024.