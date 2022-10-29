F1 News: Sergio Perez was "pretty much blind through qualifying" in Mexico

Skip to main content
Sergio Perez revealed some of the challenges he faced qualifying in Mexico, outlining the issues which he believes cost him the chance of battling for Pole Position.

The 32-year-old's difficulties were apparent from the start of the session, as Perez visibly struggled in the first two elimination sessions to perform at his highest level. 

Perez explained post-qualifying that electrical issues were persistent in qualifying, as the Mexican driver was forced to settle for a fourth-place grid slot for the Sunday GP. 

Considering that both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton admitted to errors in their best attempts, the Mexican driver will be wondering what could have been. 

Perez discussed the details of his troubles with the media pen after the session:

"It was a big shame, we had an electrical issue throughout qualifying. 

"With DRS, we were struggling and so on. It was just important to make sure we got everything right. 

"But I was pretty much blind through qualifying, I had no reference lap time, I had no information of my brake balance at times - so it was just a mess. 

"When I look back at my qualifying, I almost got knocked out in Q1 and Q2. So to be P4 is not the end of the world. 

"But I really believe that today we could have fought for Pole Position...

"What I really lacked was to have a bit of a reference to my lap and also knowing where I was with brake balance."

Whilst Perez will be frustrated with his Saturday running, there will still be plenty of opportunities in the race. 

Starting fourth is hardly a negative with such a long run into turn-one, so a good reaction coupled with slipstream could give Perez options to establish himself early in the race. 

Max Verstappen's pace will be difficult to combat, but nothing can ever be fully discounted in Formula 1. 

The most recent editions of the Mexican GP have produced Safety Car, so Perez will no doubt be preparing for any and all possibilities on Sunday. 

