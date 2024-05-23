F1 News: Southeast Asia Grand Prix Teased by Liberty Media CEO
At a recent 'F1 in Depth' event in Monaco, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei hinted at potential new Formula 1 races in Southeast Asia.
Liberty Media, the owning entity of Formula 1, sees significant growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, according to Autosport. The CEO of Liberty Media, Greg Maffei, discussed these possibilities at the 'F1 in Depth' event, co-hosted by Autosport Business in Monaco, where the potential for expanding the Grand Prix calendar in Southeast Asia was a key topic. Maffei commented:
“We're lucky that we were able to get a Chinese race this year after four years. It was very successful. The interest in China has exploded in part because we now have a Chinese driver.
“Critically, you see cultural identity so much when you have drivers from a country, and when you have teams from a country. And so that's been great to see the growth in China.
“But there's a lot of interest across Asia, as we have interest from many cities. But in Asia, as you rightly point out: Thailand, Seoul, and we've had interest from Indonesia. There are lots of places which want a Formula 1 race.
“We have really looked at the intersection of where our fans are, where they could be, who could run a great race, and who can frankly afford a race - and all those sorts of intersections of those three circles."
Further committing to the idea, Maffei suggested the feasibility of adding more Asian locations to the F1 calendar. He continued:
I think you could very easily see a second one in Southeast Asia [alongside China].”
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently commented on the growing interest for nations to join the F1 calendar. He remarked to ESPN:
"More than 35 [venues have expressed an interest. Eleven [are serious contenders] -- so, they are all realistic.
"No, seriously, the request is very, very big. It is up to us to make the right choices. But the number is set at 24. It will stay 24. Don't forget that five years ago we were at 17 or 18.
"It was a big step to add more in such a short time, but it is just because the market requires it and we love doing great things together. But 24 is the limit."