F1 News: Stoffel Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve driver

Stoffel Vandoorne will join a very strong driver configuration at Aston Martin, taking the role of reserve and test driver.

Vandoorne raced in Formula 1 with McLaren just four years ago, and has claimed the Formula E Championship - among other things - in the time since.

The 30-year-old will return to the F1 paddock and collaborate with his old teammate Fernando Alonso as the team looks to improve and develop for the 2023 season.

After spending several years working with Mercedes as a reserve, the Belgian driver is well equipt to contribute positively to the team.

Vandoorne spoke about his new position in Aston Martin's press release:

"It is incredibly exciting to be stepping into a reserve-driver role in Formula One... I've watched with great interest how the team has developed and expanded operationally.

"Joining Fernando, who I already know from my Formula One racing career, and Lance to help them develop and improve next year's car will be a terrific job."

Mike Krack, Aston Martin Team Principal, expressed his satisfaction with the team's latest signing.

The British squad is assembling a very strong roster of drivers, with the team continuing to push ahead of what will be a crucial year for Aston.

"Stoffel has all the capabilities we need for this new and expanded role within the team:

"He is fast, analytical, hard-working and a fantastic team player, and will fit perfectly into our growing organisation, working alongside our other rest driver, Felipe Drugovich.

"The whole team is hugely motivated for next year, and the appointment of Stoffel, alongside Fernando, Lance and Felipe, gives us extra depth to our fantastic driver line-up.