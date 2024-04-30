F1 News: This Is The Incredible Food Available At The Miami Grand Prix
The Miami Grand Prix in 2024 will provide an impressive array of food choices from Miami's vibrant culinary scene. Both new concepts and returning favourites will fill the event's diverse culinary lineup, with a mix of community partnerships and renowned guest chefs.
Key Takeaways
- The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will showcase a mix of local business partnerships and top chefs, highlighting Miami's diverse food culture.
- Guests can look forward to unique dishes in premium spaces such as baked stone crab dip and Venezuelan arepas, curated by Executive Chef Jonathan Cowan.
- The event will feature popular Miami eateries and innovative concepts, including Havana 1957 and Cheeseburger Baby.
The Miami Grand Prix, taking place this weekend from May 3–5, is not just about high-speed racing; it's also a celebration of Miami's eclectic food culture. With the event returning to the Miami International Autodrome, the stage is set for an enhanced fan experience through a dynamic selection of food offerings from both community business partners and renowned guest chefs.
Sal Ferrulo, Executive Vice President at Sodexo Live!, said:
"We look forward to leveling up this world-class event through our new hospitality offerings for 2024, combining international flare and the vibrance of Miami’s food scene, for visiting fans from all over.
“Now in our third year of this event, we’ve been able to refine the guest experience based on the success of the previous years, and are excited to welcome racing fans from all around the globe to try all that’s new!”
Leading the culinary charge in the premium spaces is Sodexo Live!'s Executive Chef Jonathan Cowan, who has crafted an enticing menu. Highlights for this weekend include baked stone crab dip, fried cheese tequeños, a special taco bar lunch in celebration of Cinco De Mayo, and Venezuelan arepas, which are expected to be fan favorites.
The festival atmosphere is further enriched by the involvement of guest chefs who will bring their unique culinary styles to the forefront. Esteemed chefs including Jose Mendin of Casa Isola, Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yeah, and Michael Schwartz of Amara at Paraiso are set to showcase their specialties, elevating the food experience to match the excitement of the races.
Moreover, the event's culinary offerings extend beyond the premium areas. Fans exploring the campus will encounter a variety of options. Local craft beers and bites will be available from Cerveceria La Tropical on the Crypto.com terrace, and Miami’s Julia & Henry’s food hall will dominate the West Food Hall, featuring culinary delights from renowned chefs like Michelle Bernstein and Karla Hoyos.
Returning favorites like Chef Michelle Bernstein’s Sweet Liberty, Harry’s Pizzeria, and Tacotomia will again be available in the West Food Hall, ensuring that repeat visitors have the opportunity to enjoy well-loved treats. The Piper Heidsieck Champagne Garden, now located at The Fountains, offers a prime spot for viewing the Podium Ceremony, along with Ella’s Oysters.
The Miami Grand Prix continues its tradition of fostering local minority-owned businesses, with this year’s participants including Drinks on Me 305, Food Junkies, and La Vela Coffee, adding to the festival's local authenticity and diversity.
With such a rich and diverse offering, the Miami Grand Prix weekend is set to be as much a feast for the palate as it is a spectacle of speed.
Here’s a comprehensive list of the culinary delights available at this weekend's race weekend, along with their locations around the Miami International Autodrome:
Premium Spaces
- Baked Stone Crab Dip, Fried Cheese Tequeños, Venezuelan Arepas, and Special Taco Bar Lunch on Cinco De Mayo – Curated by Sodexo Live! Executive Chef Jonathan Cowan, available in various premium hospitality areas.
Guest Chef Specialties
- Italian Osteria Dishes by Chef Jose Mendin – Casa Isola, located in selected premium areas.
- Modern Vietnamese Fare by Chef Cesar Zapata – Phuc Yeah, featured in premium dining sections.
- Upscale Latin Cuisine by Chef Michael Schwartz – Amara at Paraiso, available in premium spaces.
- Floridian Brasserie Options by Chef Brad Kilgore – MaryGold's, served in select premium locations.
- Authentic Mexican Dishes by Chef Karla Hoyos – Tacotomia, also in premium areas.
Local and Craft Offerings
- Local Craft Beers and Bites – Cerveceria La Tropical's restaurant on the Crypto.com terrace.
- Diverse Miami Eateries – Featured in the Beach Food Hall with concepts like Havana 1957, Cortadito Coffee House, Cafe Americano, Oh! Mexico, and Barsecco.
- Julia & Henry’s Food Hall – West Food Hall, offering dishes from chefs like Michelle Bernstein and Jose Mendin.
Returning Favorites
- Bar and Restaurant Concepts by Chef Michelle Bernstein – Sweet Liberty, located at The MIA Marina and Yacht Club.
- Harry’s Pizzeria, Tacotomia, and Pubbelly Sushi – Available for the third year at the West Food Hall.
- Argentinian Grill and Pizza – Ossobucco’s Argentinian Grill and Oro Pizza, found at the North Food Garage.
- Champagne and Seafood – Piper Heidsieck Champagne Garden featuring Ella’s Oysters, now at The Fountains, a prime spot during the Podium Ceremony.
Local Minority-Owned Businesses
- Drinks on Me 305
- Food Junkies
- Soulfly
- La Vela Coffee
- Italian Vice
- Reggae Beets
- House of Flava
- Conch Crazy
- Pretty Healthy Café
- Best French Fries
These local minority-owned businesses can be found throughout the campus, offering a true taste of Miami’s diverse food scene.
Additional Local Partners
- Cheeseburger Baby
- Oceana Coffee
- Editor Pizza
- Dos Croquettas
- Bodega
- Sushi Maki
- Novecento
- Suviche
- Omakai
- Fuku
- Sando
- Pluma Chicken Co
- Tacology
- That’s Amore Pizza
- Aubi & Ramsa 21+ Ice Cream
- Angie’s Epicurean
- La Dolce Vita
- Casa Tua
- Major Food Group
- Groot Hospitality
These partners are scattered around various food halls and areas across the campus, ensuring a diverse and wide-reaching culinary experience.