Toto Wolff has spoken about George Russell's incredible first Formula 1 race win at the Brazilian Grand Prix today.

Not only was this Russell's first career win, it was the first win for Mercedes of the 2022 season. Unfortunately for Wolff, he was not able to be there in person today but was talking to the Sky Sports team after the race via video call.

Wolff commented on the performance from the team leading to the Mercedes 1-2 finish, he said:

"A really big congratulations to the whole team. It was a difficult season but to see this coming in one and two with genuine pace. "Everyone deserves it in the team, it [has been a] difficult this year. Fantastic, he had the win on his hands in Bahrain a few years ago. He had a fantastic day today. He had the pace, he withstood the pressure at the end. "A word about Lewis, he was pushed out, he came back. Such a good result."

Wolff continued to reflect on the drivers in the team, saying:

"They are both alpha drivers and this is good, we don't want a puppy in the car. We will manage this as good as we can."

The Brazilian Grand Prix was the penultimate race of the 2022 season so the team will be looking ahead to the season finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend and keep pushing to try and bring in second place for Mercedes in the constructor's championship.

Mercedes have seen a great improvement in the car towards the end of this season so Mercedes fans will be hoping for a much better 2023 season than what they have seen this year.