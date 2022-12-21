Skip to main content

F1 News: Toto Wolff gives verdict on Binotto's Ferrari departure

Toto Wolff discussed the situation at Mercedes.

Toto Wolff has spoken about his relationship with Ferrari's former Team Principal, Mattia Binotto, explaining his perspective on the changes at the Italian squad. 

Ferrari has spent almost a decade trying to match the performance and efficiency of Mercedes, who have now established themselves as a titan in Formula 1.

The significant changes in the Maranello squad underline the prolonged spell of instability within the team as Ferrari fights to reclaim its former Championship glory.

Binotto deserves credit for the highly impressive performance of the F1-75, which looked especially strong in the early stages of the season. 

Whilst reliability issues started to emerge as the season progressed, Ferrari still found itself in a significantly more competitive position than in previous years. 

As quoted by formula1.com, Wolff spoke about Binotto's resignation from Ferrari:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think Mattia and I had our moments. It's no secret over these many years. But in a way, we consolidated that in 2022.

M271491

"We were in a much, much better place. But it was always clear that he was under tremendous pressure. 

"Being a Team Principal at Ferrari, you'd better have a good contract for your exit. Now, probably the unavoidable happened, but he held onto it longer than I thought."

The tremendous wealth of resources at Ferrari means there can be very few credible excuses for failure to achieve Championships in Formula 1. 

Binotto's deflection of Ferrari's strategic and operational shortcomings throughout 2022 was also problematic, as fans grew tired of the persistent issues that cost the Scuderia vital points. 

Mercedes, meanwhile - for the first time in several seasons - still lacked the pace to outperform their Italian counterparts in 2022. 

With Fred Vasseur arriving to lead Ferrari's charge next season, Toto Wolff will be eager to re-establish the Silver Arrows as Championship challengers next season. 

M318502
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff gives verdict on Binotto's Ferrari departure

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Ricciardo cold
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo admits he "couldn't really grasp" the root of his McLaren struggles

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220040-scuderia-ferrari-dutch-gp-sunday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc prepares for 2023 Mercedes title battle

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211202955_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Red Bull News: Helmut Marko Reveals "Tense Situation" With Honda Ahead of 2026 Partnership

By Alex Harrington
SI202211202951
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Hates Electric Cars According to Girlfriend Kelly Piquet

By Alex Harrington
Red Bull Media Pool Content
News

F1 News: Red Bull Car Designer Slams New Regulations - "Shame That Formula 1 Has Gone Down This Path"

By Alex Harrington
2022 Spanish Grand Prix Saturday (1)
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso outlines the difficulties of returning to F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202107040120_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA bans drivers from "political and personal statements" without approval

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang