F1 News: Toto Wolff Warns Drivers Of Mercedes Upgrades - 'Mustn't Be Too Greedy'
In a post-race interview with Sky Sports F1, Toto Wolff, Team Principal for Mercedes, shared his insights on the team's performance, highlighting their recent progress and setting tempered expectations for the upcoming races. Amidst discussions, Wolff was positive about the substantial improvements made to the Mercedes car, citing the upcoming Barcelona circuit as a pivotal gauge for their latest upgrades.
After George Russell started from pole position and finished in third, Wolff commented:
"A victory was maybe a long shot, or a short dream when George was on the hard and catching up, showing strong pace. Maybe for a second we thought about it but you mustn't be too greedy."
While discussing Russell's overall performance, Wolff acknowledged the British driver's impressive moments alongside minor slip-ups.
"On one side he had brilliance then on the other side, maybe one or two we could have avoided."
Wolff also conveyed positive sentiments about the ongoing development of their vehicle, indicating that the team's strategic upgrades are proving effective.
"But we need to take the positives. The car has made a real step forward, we are bringing bits and the development direction is true."
Looking ahead, Wolff expressed cautious optimism about Mercedes' ability to maintain their performance across various circuits, particularly highlighting the circuit in Barcelona as a comprehensive test for the vehicle's enhancements.
"I hope so. Barcelona will be a good test because it has all sorts of corners."
The Canadian Grand Prix served as a significant proving ground for the Mercedes team's latest upgrades. The race, characterized by varying and challenging weather conditions, highlighted the team’s strategic choices and the upgrades'.