F1 News: Unexpected Chinese GP Changes Raise Concerns From Drivers
The resurfacing of the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of its F1 return has introduced more unexpected variables for the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix weekend. The application of a bitumen treatment, intended to seal the asphalt, has led to varied grip levels, sparking concerns among drivers and teams.
Key Takeaways:
- The Shanghai International Circuit was resurfaced with bitumen before the Chinese Grand Prix, leading to visible changes and inconsistent grip levels that have raised concerns among drivers and team principals.
- Key figures like Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz noted the unusual appearance and treatment of the track surface, expressing uncertainty about its impact on tire behavior and grip during the race.
- The circuit's new conditions, combined with a sprint weekend format that limits practice time, are expected to present significant strategic challenges and could affect race outcomes.
Ahead of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the Shanghai International Circuit has undergone significant changes to its surface that are raising eyebrows across the paddock. According to Motorsport.com, the circuit was treated with a bitumen surface application, a common practice meant to bind the asphalt and protect against contaminants and erosion. However, several areas of the track appear as though they have been freshly painted, leading to inconsistent grip levels that could impact the race dynamics.
The alteration to the track surface has caught the attention of drivers and team principals alike. Daniel Ricciardo noted the unusual appearance of the circuit. He commented, as quoted by Motorsportweek.com:
"It looks like they’ve painted the track or something. They’ve done something to the surface.
“I don’t know how the track’s going to change, or if it’s going to be the same or super slippery. But maybe that changes the way the tyres behave.”
Carlos Sainz echoed the Australian driver's sentiments, pointing out the distinct look of the tarmac:
“I think there are many unknowns, especially the tarmac looks like it’s been treated in a very particular way.
“It certainly looks very particular, and something we haven’t found recently at F1 circuits.”
From a strategic standpoint, Ayao Komatsu, Haas Team Principal, has voiced significant concerns regarding the inconsistent surfacing. "I think it looks a bit inconsistent," Komatsu stated. He further elaborated:
“That inconsistency is what I worry about the most – the inconsistency from entry to mid-corner to exit in each corner. If it’s variable, that’s going to be pretty tricky.
“Then, of course, it’s a sprint weekend. You have only got one hour, probably three runs to sort your car, both low and high fuel. I think it’s going to be a very tough challenge.”
The challenges are compounded by the weekend's format — a sprint race weekend with limited practice time. Teams will have just one hour of practice, which will necessitate rapid adjustments to car setups for both low and high fuel runs. This compressed schedule adds another layer of complexity to mastering the circuit's new conditions.