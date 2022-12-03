F1 News: 'Bottas' song goes viral - smashes 1 million views in 24 hours

Arcangel, an internationally famous Spanish-speaking rapper, has released a song titled 'Bottas', featuring lyrics about none other than Formula 1's Valtteri Bottas.

There are moments when Formula 1's influence goes beyond the limits of the race track, especially with the sport's recent surge in popularity.

Lewis Hamilton is perhaps the most well-known driver in F1 from a global perspective, but this is not to say that other drivers are without significant growth.

Unlikely crossovers have seen songs dedicated to F1 drivers in the past, with a song titled 'Fernando Alonso' reaching over 8 million views since its release in November 2020.

Valtteri Bottas has joined this rather exclusive club with the release of Arcangel's song titled 'Bottas', which is a part of the 'SR. SANTOS' album.

The lyrics "Juice, drops, a Formula Valtteri Bottas" feature in the chorus of this already viral song.

The almost impossible nature of this crossover has sent sections of the F1 community into a frenzy:

Considering the current YouTube viewers after just 24 hours, it seems likely 'Bottas' will hit tens of millions of views within the next few days.

Formula 1's prominence in mainstream media has sky-rocketed in the last few years, with the sport experiencing especially strong growth in the United States.

Whilst hardly anyone could have imagined this would manifest in a viral song called 'Bottas', this unlikely crossover will likely serve as further encouragement for Liberty Media - F1's owners.

Valtteri Bottas has arguably reached cult hero status this season, embracing social media and the viral memes that come along with it.

The Finn has successfully transitioned into his new role in Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo, delivering crucial points for the Swiss-based team in 2022.

Bottas will struggle to achieve race wins or even podiums with Alfa Romeo, but he seems to be thriving in his new environment with Alfa as he competes in F1's highly competitive midfield pack.