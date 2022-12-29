It has been nine years since Michael Schumacher's horrific skiing accident and fans tributes are starting to flood in.

Michael Schumacher is considered one of the greatest F1 driver's of all time, with him and Lewis Hamilton both sharing the most championship wins with seven each. Schumacher has 91 race wins under his belt, 155 podium finishes, and drove for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

What happened to Michael Schumacher?

In December 2013, Schumacher had a horrendous skiing accident in Switzerland where he suffered a severe brain injury. He was placed in a medically induced coma until the following June.

He was skiing off-piste with his son, Mick, where he fell and hit his head on a rock. Although Schumacher was wearing a helmet, he still suffered catastrophic injuries.

What have we heard since?

There has not been a lot of information released since Michael's accident. His wife, Corinna, decides who can go and see him which is a select few and the family have chosen to remain very private. However, they have given some updates over the years.

Schumacher is continuing his rehabilitation at their home in Gland, Switzerland.

The F1 legend's former Ferrari boss, Jean Todt, commented on his condition in 2019 after he had gone to watch an F1 race with him. He told Radio Monte-Carlo that Schumacher "keeps on fighting", he continued:

“I’m always careful with such statements, but it’s true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland. “Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting. “His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship can not be the same as it once was. Just because there’s no longer the same communication as before. “He continues to fight. And his family is fighting the same way.”

Former F1 chief executive, Bernie Ecclestone, also commented on Schumacher's progress earlier this year. He said:

“He is not with us at the moment. But when he gets better, he’ll answer all the questions.”

Corinna accepted the State Prize of North-Rhine-Westphalia earlier in 2022 on Michael's behalf which was an award to recognise his incredible F1 career. Corinna provided fans with an update during her speech. She said:

"I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. "Different, but he's here and that gives us strength, I find. We try to carry on a family as Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private', as he always said. "It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

Jean Todt provided a further updates when speaking with Bild, he sang Corinna's praises:

"I've spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013. She is a great woman and runs the family. "She hadn't expected that. It happened suddenly and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, she trusts me. "Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived - but with consequences. "And right now you are fighting the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve."

Editor's Note

For many of us watching the sport, Michael was a beacon of talent that we were all drawn to. Nine years on and we're still attached to his memory, endlessly hoping for good news from his home in Switzerland.

Most days I'll wake up and wonder if we'll hear from a doctor or his family, but nothing clear has come of yet. Despite this, us hear at F1B have our fingers crossed for him and his family. After all, with Mick now solidly within Mercedes, I'd love to see how the father and son pair attack this next opportunity.