Skip to main content
F1 News: Why Haas's new sponsor is a game changer

F1 News: Why Haas's new sponsor is a game changer

Haas will have more to play with.

Haas will have more to play with.

The financial demands of Formula 1 have consistently proven a limiting factor for Haas and its progress since arriving in the sport in 2016. 

Whilst the newly implemented budget cap has helped close the gap to the spending of F1's top teams, Haas is still spending below the budget cap - a clear indication of their limited monetary resources. 

However, this will change from next season, with Haas announcing a new multi-year agreement with MoneyGram as the team's new title sponsor from 2023 onwards.

Guenther Steiner - as quoted by Autosport - has explained the significance of MoneyGram's support:

"I always say with the budget cap, in the mid to long-term, there shouldn't be this problem anymore that you cannot fight for podiums. And this is what we want to do.

MAGGGG

"With this deal, I think we can make that step that in a few years [so], we can fight for podiums.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I'm not promising [podiums] for next year because we just came back from two years that were very bad for us. 

"We recovered pretty well, and we continue to improve."

This season has demonstrated the financial limitations at Haas, with the team only introducing one major upgrade package in 2022.

In addition to this, other outfits in F1 have developed far more significant infrastructure than Haas, which further complicates their efforts for development. 

These realities are not meant to slight or undermine Haas, a team more than capable of competing amongst more established teams despite its lesser resources. 

Instead, it emphasises the boost this new sponsorship offers Haas - whose dismissal of Nikita Mazepin in pre-season is looking like an increasingly prudent decision.

Greater investment does not guarantee success for Haas, but it allows the team to be more aggressive in its decision-making and relieves some pressure on team boss Gene Haas to spend on the team. 

As a team competing consistently for points, Haas will look to make its participation in the sport more sustainable and - ideally - more profitable. 

magnussen cold with it
News

F1 News: Why Haas's new sponsor is a game changer

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210090190_news
News

F1 News: FIA Releases Full Statement After Japanese Grand Prix Crane Drama

By Alex Harrington
M286512
News

F1: Everything You Need To Know Leading Up To The 2022 United States GP

By Lydia Mee
SI202210200347_news
News

F1 2022 Austin Grand Prix: When and Where to Watch The Final American Race of the Season

By Alex Harrington
FfjOt0JUcAAvIM_
News

Haas Reveals New Livery For Home Race At United States Grand Prix

By Alex Harrington
SI202207290371_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Fans Poke Fun At Red Bull Cost Cap Saga: "W14 With Red Bull's Financial Team"

By Lydia Mee
312068378_1283626979136422_1412042088395787460_n
Track Guides

F1 Austin GP Track Guide - Where to stay, eat, and how to get there

By Alex Harrington
Screenshot 2022-10-21 at 10.24.05
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Wows Fans As He Goes Head To Head With Jet

By Lydia Mee