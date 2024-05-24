F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Open to Contract Options - 'Interesting Offer'
Yuki Tsunoda has been a key figure at Visa Cash App RB (VCARB), Red Bull Racing's sister team, since the start of the 2021 season. The Japanese driver's current contract is due to expire at the end of the year and he has opened up on his possibilities for 2025.
There is a lot of speculation surrounding the future line-up at the VCARB team as they have not yet confirmed their driver lineup for the upcoming season. Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson is reportedly being considered for one seat, leaving Tsunoda as a strong contender for the other, largely due to his performance advantage over his current teammate, Daniel Ricciardo.
However, market options for Tsunoda seem somewhat constricted. There’s been some talk about a possible shift to Aston Martin should Lance Stroll decide to exit the sport, yet nothing concrete has emerged. Tsunoda's options outside of VCARB are noted as minimal, with few rumors tying him to other teams.
Whilst speaking about his future potential seat, Tsunoda commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"So far [I'm] very happy with VCARB," Tsunoda said in Monaco. "Now that we're fighting for P7 or P8. Other options and top teams are pretty much taken. We're the probably strongest team in the midfield at least. Especially when I'm in Red Bull you want to always aim for Red Bull, but if they don't want me or they're not expecting me to into the seat...
"If I got an interesting offer that can be better than even VCARB or Red Bull, I'll think about it. I also have to be loyal to Red Bull, without them I wouldn't be here and obviously Honda as well and speaking of Honda, maybe Aston Martin, but Aston also they taken by two drivers so it's very open. But so far I'm happy with VCARB."