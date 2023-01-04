AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has reflected on his 2022 season saying that he has "mixed feelings" about it.

The team had a difficult year coming in ninth in the constructor's championship, only beating Williams. They achieved only 35 points in 2022, a big drop for the team in comparison to the 142 points in 2021. Tsunoda revealed that the team struggled to get the performance they needed but felt that he had made good progress personally.

Tsunoda raced alongside Frenchman Pierre Gasly in 2022, however, it was revealed part way through the season that he would be parting ways with the Red Bull family and moving to Alpine for 2023. It was then later announced that rookie Nyck De Vries will be joining AlphaTauri for 2023.

Tsunoda has spoken to GPFans saying that he sees De Vries joining the team as a positive way to show how much he has improved. He explained:

“I think as a team we struggled. From my side, I progressed quite a lot, in terms of the physical side, mentality and driving side, every race. “So I am quite happy with the shape I am in right now. It was a big shame that I could not show it with results like last year. “Obviously, last year’s car was good and I struggled more. Mixed feelings but overall, I enjoyed it still. New car, completely new regulations, developing as a team and I have never had this sort of big project and big development. “I enjoyed it but as a team, we struggled. A shame but it is what it is.”

De Vries is set to be one to watch in 2023. He is a Formula E champion and made a great first impression with his F1 debut, stepping in for Alex Albon in the Williams at the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman managed to score his first F1 points and out-performed Albon's teammate Nicholas Latifi.